Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leads as the best Chief Minister in India, according to the latest Mood of the Nation (MOTN) Survey conducted by a leading publication group in February 2025.

As per the MOTN survey, CM Sarma recieved an impressive 55.4 per cent satisfaction rating. He has outpaced several of his counterparts, reaffirming his strong public mandate and governance excellence, according to a press release.

His popularity has witnessed a steady rise over the past two years, with 50.8 per cent in August 2024, 48.6 per cent in February 2024 and 49.2 per cent in August 2023, the press release stated.

This consistent upward trend underscores the growing trust in his leadership and the transformative impact of his policies in the state. Notably, his counterparts from states such as Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, and Karnataka's Siddaramaiah have reported lower satisfaction ratings, highlighting his leadership as a benchmark within the nation.

CM Sarma's focus on infrastructure development, welfare, economic growth, and law enforcement reforms has positioned Assam as a model of governance. Over the past three years, Assam has achieved remarkable progress across infrastructure, healthcare, education, and law enforcement, with key initiatives transforming lives and driving development. The latest survey results further cement Dr. Sarma's reputation as a dynamic and visionary leader, the press release stated.

With Advantage Assam 2.0 on the horizon, this survey reinforces Assam's growing appeal as an investment destination, presenting a strong case for potential investors looking at the state's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Additionally, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika saif that the survey reflected CM Sarma's hard work, steadfast decision-making and top-notch performance in implementing people-centric initiatives.

"This reflects his hard work, steadfast decision-making and top-notch performance in implementing people-centric initiatives. The people of Assam have immense trust in our Jan Neta." Hazarika wrote on X. (ANI)

