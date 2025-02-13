Kolkata, February 13: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday reaffirmed that the party will contest the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections alone, maintaining its 'Ekla Chalo' (go it alone) policy in the state while remaining a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc at the Centre. Speaking at a free health camp "Sebashray" in his Diamond Harbour constituency's Satgachhia, Banerjee asserted that TMC had successfully contested elections independently in the past and would continue to do so.

"Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has already made it clear that we will fight alone in Bengal. This is nothing new. We fought alone in 2014, 2016, 2019, and 2024. We performed well then, and we will do so again," he said. Banerjee asserted that it will contest next year's assembly elections independently if the Congress does not allow it to fight on its own terms, as it is the stronger force in Bengal. "We have said this categorically in the past as well that we continue to be a part of the INDIA bloc. However, if Congress does not wish to explore any way forward or engage in seat-sharing, we will contest alone," he said. West Bengal Budget 2025: TMC Government to Present Its Last Full-Fledged Budget Before 2026 Assembly Elections Today, Focus Expected on Welfare and Women Empowerment.

Banerjee dismissed claims that an alliance with the Congress could have prevented BJP's winning 12 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal, saying, "Ultimately, it is the people's support that matters. Whether we fight alone or in an alliance, it does not make much difference. At best, there could have been a two-to-four seat difference, nothing more." Asked about potential alliances in 2026, Banerjee kept the door open for discussions but remained firm on the party's current stance.

"We are part of the INDIA bloc for a larger cause. But in Bengal, we have always fought alone and won. We will do it again," he said. The TMC leader's remarks come amidst ongoing debates over opposition unity and alliance strategies ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a legislative party meeting on Monday, asserted that the TMC will return to power with a two-thirds majority in the 2026 Assembly elections and ruled out any alliance with the Congress, as reported by the party's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla'.

The CM's remarks had then evoked a strong reaction from the state Congress unit, which said such "unnecessary remarks" were a result of panic in several parties that seem to have understood the mistake of ignoring Congress after the Delhi polls. It was found in the Delhi assembly elections that division of votes between AAP and the Congress led to the victory of the BJP in several seats. Referring to the recent AAP debacle in Delhi, Banerjee argued that the BJP's "false narratives" had prevailed because the AAP failed to counter them effectively. West Bengal Leads in Electing Highest Number of Women Candidates to Lok Sabha; 11 out of 74 Women To Represent TMC in LS, Says EC.

"The BJP blocked the elected Delhi government from functioning, spread misinformation, and then campaigned that the AAP was ineffective. They put ministers in jail. How was the government supposed to function?" he questioned. Mamata Banerjee had earlier said lack of coordination between Congress and AAP had contributed to BJP's victory in Delhi, a viewpoint Banerjee did not fully endorse. Abhishek Banerjee drew parallels with West Bengal, alleging that the Centre deliberately withheld funds meant for the state and then accused the TMC government of financial mismanagement.

"They did the same in Bengal. They claimed to have sent funds while we were accused of withholding them. We reached out to 50 lakh people, explained the truth, and demanded a white paper from the Centre, which they failed to produce," he said. On the BJP's promise to increase the monthly stipend under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme to Rs 3,000 after the 2026 elections, Banerjee mocked the saffron party, saying, "The same people who once said they would scrap Lakshmir Bhandar are now making promises to increase the amount. This is the victory of the 'Maa-Mati-Manush' ideology."

Reacting to the Union Budget, Banerjee termed it "anti-Bengal" and alleged that the Centre was deliberately depriving the state. "Nirmala Sitharaman's budget is designed to stall Bengal's progress. Bihar has been showered with allocations, while Bengal has been sidelined. It's a classic case of political discrimination. They offer laddoos if you vote for them and neglect you if you don't," he claimed.

Criticising the Centre's tax relief measures, Banerjee alleged, "They talk about tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh, but GST is imposed on almost everything except water. Whatever they give with one hand, they take away with the other." On the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Banerjee accused the BJP of stifling opposition voices, referring to allegations that dissenting notes from opposition MPs were removed from the parliamentary committee report.

"This is what they do. They silence opposition voices. But people are watching," he remarked. Earlier in the day, the report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs led by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that dissent notes were deleted from the report, a charge denied by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.