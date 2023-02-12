Former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been appointed as Maharashtra Governor. This comes as the President of India Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra. Bhagat Singh Koshyari Hints at His Resignation From Maharashtra Governor Post, Says Have Conveyed to PM Narendra Modi His 'Desire' to Step Down.

Ramesh Bais Appointed Maharashtra’s Governor:

