Diphu, Apr 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 100 crore in Karbi Anglong district.

Sarma said these projects will bring unprecedented development in Karbi Anglong, which was once affected by insurgency.

"Today is an important day for Karbi Anglong. Connectivity projects worth over Rs 100 crore have been dedicated to the people along with other important projects," he said.

Sarma also handed preschool kits to Anganwadi Centres. He said that it is aimed at creating a joyful and enriching learning environment.

Noting the demands of Anganwadi workers and helpers, he said that steps will be taken to enhance their remuneration from October 1.

A one-time grant will also be provided to the Anganwadi workers and helpers, he added.

Sarma said the state government has taken steps to establish medical and engineering colleges, a Sainik School, and a cancer hospital in the hill district.

"For running all these institutions, the district needs human resources. The state government is working to revamp the academic atmosphere, including the infrastructure of educational institutions -- right from Anganwadi Centres to colleges, so that they can produce competent human resources," he said.

Upon his arrival in Diphu, the district headquarters, Sarma chaired a meeting with the ex-cadres of six armed groups who signed the historic Memorandum of Settlement in 2021.

He said the state government was committed to rehabilitating the former militants and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the peace, progress and prosperity of the region.

