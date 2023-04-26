Jodhpur (Raj), Apr 26 (PTI) Days after Jodhpur Development Authority razed about 200 structures, most of them belonging to migrants from Pakistan, during an anti-encroachment drive, members of the community have filed a complaint that they were duped by three persons who "sold" the JDA land to them.

Heeralal Bheel and Bhairaram Bheel, who are also from the migrant Hindu community and living on a long-term visa (LTV), sold four plots by charging them Rs 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh, the three complainants alleged.

“In their complaints, they have alleged that they have been cheated into buying the plots which belonged to JDA”, said SHO of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station Anil Yadav.

The accused are said to have been engaged in illegal land deals and victimising their own community people in the name of helping them, officials said.

After it learnt of the cheating, JDA had advised the victims to file complaints against the culprits.

Earlier, two complaints against one Bhag Chand Bheel, also a migrant on LTV and coordinator of organisation Nimittekam, had been given to the police for allegedly inciting the migrants during the anti-encroachment drive of JDA on Monday.

The localities built on encroached land to accommodate these migrants are named after this organisation.

"Innocent and poor migrants are being lured into such deals and being looted by some active agents of the same community," Seemant Lok Sangthan President Hindu Singh Sodha said.

He demanded an investigation into such activities including any possible connivance with the police.

“We have written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against such persons.. they have not only been cheating innocent migrants in the name of facilities but are also bringing a bad name to the community which is already struggling for a dignified life in India”, said Sodha.

He claimed that some of the culprits have also developed political associations here and built a nexus with the local land mafia, police and officials.

A JDA official had on Monday said that more than 400 bigha land belonging to the authority in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar had been encroached upon in the recent past and many structures had been built on it.

It was a routine anti-encroachment drive to free JDA land from encroachment, but the residents became angry stating that they had purchased this land, the official said.

Protesting the demolition drive, the residents pelted stones at the JDA team. A bulldozer engaged in the drive was damaged and its driver sustained injuries.

