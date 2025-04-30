New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) BJP allies were unanimous in greeting the Modi government's announcement of caste census with high praise, describing the decision as a "historic step" towards social justice and inclusive governance.

Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said it underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "deep commitment" to inclusive governance.

He said on X, "This landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of the marginalised communities in our country. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas continues to evolve from principle to practice, strengthening the foundations of social justice in India."

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar hailed the development as a matter of "big happiness", noting that it was his party's old demand.

The details of population of different castes will help make schemes for their progress and speed up the country's development, he said.

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hailed it as a "historic decision" and called it a "decisive step" towards achieving genuine social justice in India.

He said, "The vision of an equitable and inclusive society, as championed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is now on the path to becoming a reality."

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan said it is an important decision in national interest, adding that his party had long called for it.

The decision will be a big step in the country's equitable development, the Union minister said, and added that caste census will help "make more just and focussed policies".

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said it was Nitish Kumar who created a favourable ground for the development by carrying out a caste survey in Bihar.

With the Congress claiming the credit for the government's decision, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said it was the Congress government after independence which stopped the practice of caste census, and there were so many discrepancies in the 2011 caste survey done by the UPA government that it was not released.

Shinde echoed the criticism and said the Congress has always resorted to vote bank politics by picking up caste issues.

