Rourkela, Oct 20 (PTI) A high-level delegation of Hockey India on Thursday inspected the work being undertaken to construct Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, according to an official release.

The delegation, which included Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, visited the under-construction spectators' gallery, practice ground, players' accommodation and changing rooms.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Congress Attacks Narendra Modi Govt, 'Says BJP Not Ready To Accept Reality on Rupee Depreciation'.

"The largest hockey stadium in India is being constructed in Rourkela. It is going to be one of the best stadiums in the world with state-of-the-art facilities, once completed," Tirkey said.

"Work is going on in full swing. Hockey India is happy with the preparations for the (men's) World Cup (next year)," he said.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak, Who Emerged As Bookmakers' Favourite for UK PM, Yet To Clear Whether He Will Run.

The stadium in western Odisha's Sundargarh district can accommodate up to 20,000 spectators.

Hockey India general secretary Bholanath Singh said that "high-quality" construction work was being carried out at the stadium.

"The Odisha government has done well and is keen on successfully hosting the Hockey World Cup. Hockey India will extend all necessary cooperation for the smooth conduct of the World Cup," Singh added.

The delegation held discussions with officials of the Sundargarh District Hockey Association on the preparations for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January.

The state is hosting the quadrennial event for the second time, the release said.

The event has been organised in India thrice so far, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)