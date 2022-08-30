Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 30 (ANI): A holiday is declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru and several trees were uprooted on Monday. A holiday is declared for schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to heavy rains, according to Bengaluru Urban DC, K Srinivas.

Also Read | Jio 5G Services in Key Cities by Diwali; Jio To Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore for Pan-India 5G Network.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited flood-hit areas in Ramanagar District and inspected the large-scale damage caused to crops due to the breach of Bakshi Lake in Maruti Layout in the city.

From there, he walked on the railway track for over half a kilometre to see the damages. From the breached Bakshi Lake, the CM visited the farmers' houses and promised them suitable compensation. The completely collapsed house will be paid Rs 1 lakh immediately and a total of Rs 5 lakh will be paid in phased manner.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Woman Who Worked at BJP Leader Seema Patra’s House Tortured, Thrashed by Owner in Ranchi.

The Chief Minister heard the problems of affected people and promised relief. Officials were given instruction to take up the repair works of Bakshi Lake immediately.

Revenue Minister R.Ashok, Higher Education and District-in-Charge Minister Dr. C.N.Ashwath Narayana, former CM and Channapatna MLA H.D.Kumaraswamy and Ramanagar MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)