New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A 39-year-old home guard was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner due to frequent quarrels between them in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 21-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped by Four in Bharatpur District.

On April 15, police received information from Sandeep's neighbor about the suspicious death of Preeti (35) who was living with the accused for the last one year in the Farsh bazar area, a senior police officer said.

When police reached Bholanath Nagar they found that Sandeep, along with his relatives, had taken the deceased for cremation to Nigam Bodh Ghat. Police rushed there but the body had already been cremated, he said.

Also Read | India’s Forex Reserves Down by USD 311 Million to USD 603.694 Billion.

Initially, Sandeep told police that he and Preeti were in a live-in relationship. He said Preeti was not feeling well and they went to see a doctor. The doctor gave her some medicines and, thereafter, they returned home and the she started vomiting. Her conditions deteriorated and she died, the police said.

He further stated that Preeti's relatives live in Jaipur and he does not know much about them, they said.

Police enquired from the neighbours but nobody knew about the relatives of the deceased. However, on Thursday, police found that her parents were residing in the Nand Nagri area of Shahdara and called them to police station, they said.

On the complaint of the father of the deceased, a case was registered and Sandeep was arrested.

During interrogation, he confessed to having killed Preeti by strangulation due to frequent altercations between them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Preeti was married and had three children. While two children lived with her first husband, the third was living with her. Sandeep too has two children from his first wife, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)