New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday in a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary permitted conduct of exams by universities and institutions.

The examinations are to be conducted in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A MHA release on Monday said that the ministry has written a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary regarding conduct of examinations by universities.

"Ministry of Home Affairs, in a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary, today permitted conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions. The final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the release said. (ANI)

