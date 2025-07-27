Itanagar, Jul 27 (PTI) A silent transformation is sweeping across Arunachal Pradesh as homestays, once a novelty, are now emerging as engines of economic empowerment and cultural pride, especially for women.

In several districts of the state, where government jobs are no longer the only aspiration, homestay ventures are offering a sustainable and dignified alternative that connects tradition with tourism.

Homestays, mostly run by women entrepreneurs, have become not just sources of income but symbols of empowerment and revival. These ventures are helping preserve centuries-old traditions even as they welcome visitors from across India and abroad.

Sang Droma, from Bomdila in West Kameng district, is among the women leading this shift. She owns two homestays - Bomdila Embassy and Dirang Boutique Cottages. What started as a modest initiative has earned her a reputation among travellers from different parts of India and even foreign countries.

"Homestay is a game-changer for many women like us with saturation in the government job sector. This venture can be started with less capital and can be gradually expanded," said Droma.

Her properties offer more than just accommodation; they provide an immersive cultural experience.

"They (guests) eat what we eat, join our festivals, and learn about our customs. It gives us joy to share our identity," she adds.

She started her Dirang venture in 2019 and opened another in Bomdila last year. Today, she earns handsomely while promoting local traditions.

In the misty highlands of Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, another entrepreneur, Ampee Rubu, shares a similar journey. A homemaker-turned-host, Rubu launched her homestay, Lempia Ude, in September 2023.

"It is a good venture for homemakers like us as we come in contact with different types of people from whom we can learn about their culture and in turn share information with them about our tribal culture," she says.

Her guests include both domestic and international travellers, many of whom relish tribal cuisines served at the homestay.

"Basically, visitors like our tribal cuisines. But sometimes we serve food as per their taste. We even hire them vehicles on request and other support when they demand," Rubu said, adding that more people should consider such ventures instead of waiting for government jobs.

In the border district of Tawang, Palmo Homestay has become a favourite among international tourists from France, Japan, and various Indian cities.

Run by Nima Dolma, the homestay integrates traditional Monpa hospitality with immersive cultural experiences, such as monastery visits, treks, and evenings of storytelling by the wood-fired kitchen.

"Our guests love our fermented foods, and some even dress in Monpa robes for photos," Dolma said.

But for her, the most meaningful impact is cultural recognition.

"They now see Arunachal not just as a scenic place, but as a living culture," she explains.

Dolma believes homestays are giving young people a reason to stay in their villages.

"Young people used to leave the village in search of work. Now they are staying back and becoming part of the tourism story. It's not just about jobs, it is about reclaiming confidence in our roots," she adds.

Thembang, a picturesque village with fortified stone houses listed on UNESCO's tentative heritage list, is seeing a rise in women-led homestays. Here, and in the nearby village of Shergaon, the tourism model is based on community participation and sustainability. Plastic is discouraged, solar lighting is promoted, and visitors are sensitised about local customs and environmental values.

"Tourism has shown us that our lifestyle has value, not only to outsiders, but to ourselves," says Rinchin Dorjee, a homestay owner from Thembang.

Karma Thungon from Thembang highlights the community's cautious approach to tourism.

"We want to protect our way of life while welcoming others. The goal is not mass tourism, but mindful travel," he said.

Meanwhile, in West Siang district, entrepreneur Liduk Ete has created a luxury niche in the homestay ecosystem. His Reyi Homestay in Aalo, caters to high-profile guests, including chief ministers, ministers, and foreign visitors annually.

"My homestay is a preferred destination for chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and even Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Ministers and MLAs from various states have stayed in my property," Ete said.

Apart from offering local delicacies, Ete provides fresh organic fruits from his orchard.

Recognising the growing popularity and potential of homestays, the Arunachal Pradesh government has introduced a new policy aimed at supporting these initiatives.

"We will give incentives to homestays that are running well," said Arunachal Pradesh Tourism minister Pasang Dorjee Sona.

He also announced partnerships with major booking platforms like Airbnb and Make My Trip to enhance visibility and drive bookings.

Newly appointed Tourism Director Yashaswini B, has emphasised the need for a unique model that leverages the state's natural, cultural, and culinary diversity.

"We want to tap the tourism potential of the state where nature, culture, and food of different ethnic tribes are the main USP," she said.

From the verdant hills of Ziro to the heritage walls of Thembang and the sacred monasteries of Tawang, homestays are redefining tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, not as a mere business, but as a celebration of roots, identity, and shared human stories.

