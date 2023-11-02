New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday appointed five special observers, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jitendra Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil and Shakeel Ahmad Khan as special observers for the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan-2023, with immediate effect," stated an official communication from the party.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in the state by bucking the trend of voting out incumbent governments.

The results of the polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be declared on December 3.

