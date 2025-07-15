Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh is looking forward to receiving a major relief package from the Central Government in the wake of widespread destruction caused by torrential rains and flash floods, with the Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday.

Confirming the scheduled meeting, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, told ANI in Shimla that apart from the Union Home Minister, he is expected to meet the vice chairman of Niti Aayog and also the Road and Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari.

Also Read | College Student Sexually Assaulted in Bengaluru: 2 Lecturers, Friend Arrested for Raping and Blackmailing Girl Student in Karnataka.

"After the expected meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Himachal Pradesh is hopeful of receiving a major relief package. The situation post-disaster, particularly the series of cloudbursts in the Siraj region of Mandi district, where 8 to 10 incidents occurred in a single day, has caused severe damage. People have lost their lives, livelihoods, and homes," he said.

"Entire villages have been washed away. Farmlands have vanished. Roads have been destroyed. The situation remained grim for almost a week. The Chief Minister personally visited the affected areas twice and stayed among the people for three days. The PWD Minister and Deputy CM were also sent to help restore the road, water schemes and electricity supply. But this is just emergency relief. The real damage is far greater and requires long-term planning and substantial resources." Chauhan said.

Also Read | Dabba Trading-Online Betting Racket: ED Conducts Searches in Mumbai in Money Laundering Case; INR 3.3 Crore Cash, Luxury Watches and Jewellery Seized.

On the state government's efforts, Chauhan said that the CM has assured support to the affected villages.

"The CM assured the affected people in the villages of continued support. As per the revised Disaster Relief Manual amended by the state in 2023, ₹7 lakh will be given per damaged house. However, challenges like a lack of land for rebuilding homes are grave. Special permissions must be granted for forest land use, and a special package is urgently needed." He said.

Chauhan further noted that the CM had met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and sought a relaxation in the state's borrowing limits. "He requested an enhancement in the borrowing limit (FRBM) so that more help can be extended to the people. The focus remains on a special package, particularly for the Siraj region of Mandi district," he said.

The damage across the state is already estimated at over ₹1,000 crore, with monsoon expected to last another month. "The loss figure will rise," Chauhan warned.

The Chief Minister is also expected to meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari later today. "The widening of national highways like Mandi-Pathankot, Parwanoo-Shimla, and others has led to property loss. The CM will raise concerns about compensation for people whose homes are at risk or were lost due to construction-related activities," Chauhan said.

During the PWD Minister's visit, road cutting activities were halted temporarily. We are demanding a scientific review and appropriate compensation through NHAI for the affected people," he added.

Highlighting the CM's proactive approach, Chauhan said: "The CM will meet several other Union ministers and also the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog during his Delhi visit. His goal is to ensure timely help and support for the people of Himachal during this crisis. Our entire administration, from Deputy Commissioners and SDMs to police and Home Guards, is on high alert throughout the monsoon. We are closely monitoring all weather warnings from IMD."

Chauhan also flagged the urgent need for scientific research into cloudburst patterns.

"The recent cloudbursts are a major concern. The CM believes there must be research into the causes and impacts. Every department is on alert, and the administration has even cancelled leaves of key personnel to ensure preparedness," he said.

"This is a major crisis for our people. The CM is committed to ensuring that every affected person receives timely help. Special permissions, packages, and relaxed borrowing limits are essential to deal with this calamity," he said.

The Chief Minister is expected to stay in the national capital till Tuesday evening to meet key Union ministers across portfolios. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)