Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed on Monday in Haryana and Punjab, including Chandigarh, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits, the meteorological department said here.

Dry weather has mainly prevailed in the region as the monsoon has remained subdued during the past four days.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 35.8 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal limits, according to the department.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. Narnaul's maximum settled at 37.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal.

Karnal recorded a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, two above normal while Ambala's maximum settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three above normal limits.

Patiala in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, up four notches.

Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded identical maximums of 36 degrees Celsius, up two notches each.

According to the Met department forecast, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely at a few places on Tuesday and at most places on Wednesday and Thursday in both states.

