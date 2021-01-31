Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A watchman of a plush residential complex in Amboli in Mumbai's Andheri area has been arrested for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl living there, police said on Sunday.

Police was approached by members of the housing society who had seen the 40-year-old watchman stalking the teen several times, an official said.

"However, when we contacted the girl's family, they refused to lodge a complaint. But we took cognizance of the incident, registered a case and arrested the man on Friday under POCSO and IPC provisions," he added.

