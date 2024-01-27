New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Saturday said INS Visakhapatnam has deployed a team to help fire-fighting efforts on board British oil tanker MV Meelin Luansa which has got 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew members.

According to foreign media reports, the tanker caught fire after a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi militants in the latest incident linked to the Iran-backed group in the key shipping route Gulf of Aden. PTI AO

