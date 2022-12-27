New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Congress party has targeted the central government on matters related to inflation including milk and fuel prices, unemployment, India's position in the 'Hunger Index' and the Rupee exchange rate.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh, referring to Prime Minister's latest Mann Ki Baat episode, where Vallabh noted PM Modi had described 2022 as a great year for India, including its economy. "This year the country gained a new momentum, all the countrymen performed one better than the other. The various successes of 2022, today, have created a special place for India all over the world. 2022 i.e. India attaining the status of the world's fifth largest economy," PM Modi said in the Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Based on Prime Minister Modi's mention, the Congress spokesperson raised a few concerns and asked for how long will the central government hide behind Coronavirus and the war in Ukraine.

"We are at number 107 in the Hunger Index. Better than only Afghanistan in Asia. In 2022, the Indian rupee fell the most in the basket of Asia. The unemployment rate in the country is the worst in the last ten years," the Congress spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The inflation rate was more than 6 percent in 10 months. Milk prices were increased 5 times in 1 year. This year the New Year gift is 2 rupees, then the price of milk will increase," he added.

He went on to say that the prices of petrol and diesel were not decreasing, while the prices of crude oil had decreased at the international level, besides exports too he claimed are continuously decreasing, and the trade deficit continuously increasing. (ANI)

