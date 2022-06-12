Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday was stopped by the State Police in the Radhamani area in Purba Medinipur's Kolaghat when he was on the way to violence-hit Howrah.

In a conversation with reporters today right after the incident, he said, "Let me go to Kolkata...I have two programs to attend."

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: 20 Muslim Leaders Arrested in Gujarat for Protesting Without Permission.

Earlier in the day, the police had written to the BJP leader asking him not to visit the district as a curfew was imposed due to violence during protest on Friday. Adhikari, however, today claimed that he was moving towards Kolaghat for having lunch. He also said that he wonders why the state police are using the police personnel to obstruct the BJP leadership when the need of the hour is to deploy them across the state "where rioters are having a free run destroying and looting public and private properties".

"I have been unlawfully obstructed by@WBPolice on NH 116 at Radhamoni under Tamluk PS. @MedinipurSp is there a Curfew in place in Purba Medinipur District or Section 144 has been imposed? I am moving towards Kolaghat for having lunch. How is it prohibited?" he asked in a tweet today.

Also Read | Narendra Modi's Maharashtra Visit: PM To Inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune, Visit Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on June 14.

In West Bengal's Howrah district, Section 144 of CrPc has been clamped in some areas and internet services suspended following violent protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the suspended BJP spokesperson, police said on Friday.

On Saturday, protests in Murshidabad took a violent turn with protesters hurling bricks at cops when they tried to disperse the crowd near NH-34. The West Bengal police resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Few cops were injured in the stone-pelting.

Notably, a controversy erupted over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Muhammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)