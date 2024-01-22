Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg on Monday reviewed the preparations for the National Voters Day programme to be held on January 25 and gave the officials the necessary directions.

"Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will be the chief guest of the National Voters Day programme," as per a press release.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with the education department during the programme, he said.

In addition, there will be poster-making, singing and videography competitions, as well as the launch of the Pole Day Monitoring System (PDMS) 2.0. He said that during this time, the people present will also be given the oath to vote. Thereafter, the message of the Chief Election Commissioner will be broadcast. A signature wall and selfie point will be set up in front of Gaiety Theatre to promote voting during this period, he said.

"During the programme, cultural performances based on the Electoral Literacy Club will be presented by the trainees of ITI Shimla. In addition, there will be a talk by State Icon RJ Shalini and a vocal performance by State Icon Muskan Sharma. Thereafter, a Mahasuvi Nati performance by the cultural troupe and a video of the police band Harmony of the Pines will be screened," the release stated.

During the programme, the best-performing Electoral Registration Officers will be felicitated and Electoral Photo Identity Cards will be distributed to the new voters.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi assured the Chief Electoral Officer that compliance with the directions given by him would be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, Joint CP Harsh Dayama, MC Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal, MC Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindru, ADC Khanna Sakatar Singh Bal, and several others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

