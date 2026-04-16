Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Thursday held its first General House meeting in Shimla following the reconstitution of the state unit, with key discussions focused on organisational strengthening and upcoming elections.

The meeting, chaired by state Congress president Vinay Kumar and AICC in-charge Rajni Patil, is being conducted in two sessions, including the General House meeting and a Political Advisory Committee meeting scheduled later in the day.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with other senior leaders, is expected to participate in the deliberations.

Speaking to ANI, Rajni Patil said the party has largely completed its organisational restructuring, with committees yet to be constituted in two districts.

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"The organisation has been formed, and in the remaining districts, including Shimla Rural and Kinnaur, committees will be finalised soon," she said.

Highlighting key organisational reforms, Patil said the party has adopted a strict "one man, one post" policy.

"It has been clearly directed that those already holding positions, such as district presidents or other posts, will not be given additional roles in the organisation. We are implementing the 'one man, one post' formula," she said.

Patil added that the party is now focusing on strengthening coordination between the organisation and the government, while preparing for upcoming Panchayat elections.

"We need to strengthen the organisation at every level and prepare for the upcoming elections, including Panchayat polls. Efforts are being made to ensure better coordination between the party organisation and the government," she said.

Responding to questions about alleged dissent among some leaders, including senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, Patil said the party is making efforts to address concerns through dialogue.

"This meeting has been called to listen to everyone. If there are any concerns or shortcomings, we will understand and resolve them at the earliest," she said, adding that a meeting of the Political Advisory Committee has also been convened for this purpose.

On questions regarding senior leader Anand Sharma, Patil described him as a respected leader of the party.

"He is a senior and respected leader. Differences can arise in any party, but we will move forward together with everyone," she said.

Patil also reiterated the party's stance on women's reservation, stating that while the Congress supports the measure, it has raised concerns over its implementation timeline.

"We have always supported women's reservation. However, issues like delimitation and the absence of a recent Census need to be addressed. Reservation should be implemented without unnecessary delays," she added.

The meeting is expected to set the tone for the Congress party's organisational strategy and electoral preparedness in Himachal Pradesh in the coming months. (ANI)

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