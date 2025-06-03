Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): As per the instructions of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, during the ongoing anti-drug campaign conducted by Himachal Pradesh Police, 10 cases have been registered against drug dealers in the state in the last 24 hours.

Of these, 4 cases were registered in Kullu district, 2 in Bilaspur, 2 in Baddi, 1 in Shimla, and 1 in Dehra.

According to a press release from Himachal Pradesh police, large quantities of hashish, opium, Chitta, and stolen poppy have been recovered.

In these cases, a total of 78,820 illegal opium plants have been destroyed on the spot by the police in three cases registered at Banjar police station in Kullu.

In the cases registered in Baddi, 40.148 kg of stolen poppy (poppy husk) were recovered from a local individual. Additionally, in the other two districts, 868.76 grams of Charas (cannabis) and 39.35 grams of Chitta (heroin) were recovered.

Action is being taken against the accused involved in all the above 10 cases under the Narcotic Drugs Act, and the investigation of these cases is proceeding on a priority basis.

The public is requested to provide any information related to drug abuse in the state to the police through the Drug Free Helpline 1908. This campaign by the Himachal Pradesh Police is an effort to break the supply chain of drugs and eliminate criminals' economic power.

Earlier on Sunday, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national in connection with the possession and intended distribution of 282 grams of cocaine.

The arrest was made during a targeted operation in the Old Mahabir Nagar area of Tilak Nagar, Delhi, following specific intelligence inputs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF (Crime Branch), Apoorva Gupta, stated that the accused, identified as David Leanne, was caught carrying a bag containing a yellow-coloured powdery substance. A field test conducted on-site by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team confirmed the substance to be cocaine, classified as a commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A case has been registered under FIR at the Crime Branch Police Station, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

