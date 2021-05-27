Shimla, May 27 (PTI) The first post-Covid care centre of Himachal Pradesh has been opened in Sirmaur district, an official said on Thursday.

The Sirmaur district administration has opened the facility in Nahan for the patients who recovered from coronavirus but suffering from other ailments, he added.

The initiative has been taken in association with the AYUSH Department and Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College (YSPGMC), Nahan.

After inaugurating the 30-bed centre here, Deputy Commissioner R K Pruthi said that need for it was felt after observing that most patients, who recover from coronavirus, suffer from fatigue, difficulty in breathing, cough, body ache, chest pain, high pulse, forgetfulness and lack of concentration.

The DC said the initiative aimed at curing patients through the help of aryurveda, yoga, meditation, counselling and a balanced diet.

Pruthi said the patients will be admitted to centre after they are referred by clinical committee of the Nahan college.

The DC said the patients will be kept here for one week and will undergo different therapies.

Patients' pulse rate, blood pressure, body temperature, oxygen level and weight will be monitored on a daily basis.

In case of any emergency, they will be shifted to the Nahan college.

The DC said with the support of District Red Cross Society, modern equipment have been provided to the AYUSH Department for the treatment of patients admitted to the centre.

