Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has led to damage of roads.

"Consequent upon widespread damage to the roads caused due to unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather, the Commission has decided to re-schedule the said examination," the official statement from the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Secretary read.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s Government Transfers Rs 1,005 Crore to Over 51 Lakh Pensioners Through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Ayodhya Acid Attack: Man Throws Acid at Woman After Marriage Called Off in Haiderganj Area.

"A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours," said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.

The rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. Nature's fury in the state has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours.

Tourists were stranded in parts of the hill-state, with the loss of infrastructure estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs. 4,000 crore.

Earlier on Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to the Himachal CM on the prevailing situation, assuring full support from the Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)