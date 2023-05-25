Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): The 30-minute light and sound show, produced in Hindi and English versions, of Bantony Castle in Shimla draws the attention of locals and tourists. With an objective to draw tourists and also to impart knowledge on the history and heritage of Shimla, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state opened the show to the Public on Monday. Now tourists and locals have thronged this 140-year-old iconic building.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri after inaugurating the light and sound show of Bantony Castle, Shimla said that this will help in tourism and culture promotion. He said that the iconic building will soon have a museum.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: Man Beheads Wife With Sharp Axe, Carries Severed Head to Village in Gajapati District; Detained.

"This building we had acquired as it was a private property. It was the prosperity of the King of Sirmaur, this property was with the Punjab government. The Tribune newspaper also used to Publish from this place, It was also a Police headquarter," Mukesh Agnihotri said.

"Our then Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh made a visionary decision and acquired this property, it is in the heart of Shimla City. With the ADB project we have renovated this Bantony Castle and also another building of the employment office, we shall make arrangements for the cafe also," he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Gangster Vikram Gurjar Alias Laden Flees After Police Intercepts Car in Jaipur's Sanganer Area, Girlfriend Arrested.

The Deputy CM said that the place would have its own attraction in the future.

"We shall take the memories of Gandhi's visit to Shimla, We shall make a museum. And now the history of Shimla. This place will have its own attraction in the near future. It will be a key place in the near future," said the Deputy CM.

The tourists are rushing to the Bantoy Castle, the historical monument of the hill city to have an experience of the show and they are learning more about the city from this.

"I have come for the first time to Shimla, I did not have much knowledge about Shimla, I only knew that it is a hill station. I got to know the history of Shimla, I got to know the beginning of Rudyard Kipling and Anupam Kher to start from here, it was knowledgeable, I would recommend everyone to come and watch this light and sound show., "said Sushmit Saurabh, a tourist from Kanpur.

The tourists are advising everyone to come here before they want to explore the city. These tourists want the authorities to add more culture and cuisine to the show along with the history of the city.

The light and sound show depicting the history on the wall of a historic building is a new experience for tourists.

"Coming to this show was another pleasing experience for me, this was my first time experiencing this kind of light and shadow show, it was something very unique and knowing the history of Shimla was a very good experience for me." Said Prapti Karmakar, a tourist from West Bengal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)