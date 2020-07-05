Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, pushing the state's tally to 1,049.

A total of 10 people have died of the virus in the state so far.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 309. As many as 715 people have recovered from the infection so far, while 13 have migrated out of the state, an official said.

The two fresh cases were reported from Kangra and Mandi districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Nineteen more patients -- eight from Solan, six from Hamirpur, four from Kangra and one from Una -- recovered from the infection, he said.

In Kangra, a 61-year-old man from Rajot village in Baijnath tehsil tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

He said the man had returned from Mumbai by air on June 27 and was institutionally quarantined at Parour. He has been shifted to a dedicated COVID centre in Dharamsala.

In Mandi, a 34-year-old man from Kharoh village in Sarkaghat tehsil tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had returned from West Bengal, a district official said.

The man was symptomatic and kept in home quarantine, he added.

Kangra has the most number of active cases in the state at 83, followed by 78 in Hamirpur, 36 in Solan, 31 in Kinnaur, 23 in Una, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Shimla, 10 in Mandi, seven each in Sirmaur and Chamba, and four in Lahaul-Spiti. PTI DJI

