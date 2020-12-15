Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh crossed 50,000-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll reached 825.

The hill state reported 435 fresh cases, taking the infection count to 50,197.

Six deaths were reported from Shimla, two from Kangra, and one each from Una, Kullu and Mandi, according to the Health Department data.

Of them, eight were men and three women aged between 47 and 75.

A total of 576 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 42,531.

Thirty-seven people have migrated and the state has 6,792 active COVID-19 cases, the Health Department said.

