Chandigarh, April 26: Haryana on Monday recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 75 more people succumbing to the disease as well as 11,504 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 4,35,823. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths included nine from Hisar, seven each from Gurgaon and Sirsa and six each from Faridabad, Sonipat and Fatehabad districts.

On April 25, Haryana had recorded 64 fatalities. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana has climbed to 3,842. Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (3,555), Faridabad (1,545), Hisar (908), Sonipat (711), Karnal (673), Panipat (523), Panchkula (434) and Jind (418). Maharashtra: Fresh COVID-19 Cases Drop to 48,700 in a Day, 524 Deaths; Mumbai Reports 3,840 New Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state were 79,466. So far, 3,52,515 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 80.88 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has demanded about 20,000 remdesivir injections from the central government for providing timely treatment to COVID patients. According to an official statement here on Monday, out of these 20,000 injections, about 10,000 will be made available in private hospitals.

To prevent any black-marketing or hoarding of these injections, the state government is taking concrete steps and seeking a daily report on the consumption and availability of this drug in the market, it said.

Health Minister Anil Vij said that the Haryana government has placed an order for 40 lakh Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and 26 lakh for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"Haryana government has placed order for 40 lakh Covishield vaccine and 26 lakh for Covaxin vaccine," Vij tweeted. The Centre recently allowed the country's large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)