Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders held a protest at Charminar on Sunday, demanding that Pakistani nationals living in Hyderabad be sent back to their country.

BJP leader T Uma Mahendra demanded that the Telangana government and Asaduddin Owaisi identify Pakistanis and send them to their country.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader T Uma Mahendra said, "Terror attacks happen in various corners of the country, but they (attackers) are arrested from Hyderabad. Which means the city is a safe zone for them. I demand that the Telangana government and Asaduddin Owaisi identify Pakistanis door to door and send them back..."

India has taken a slew of measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

The measures include putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who announced the decisions on April 23 after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.

Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa was given 48 hours to leave India.

The Foreign Secretary stated that the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

Misri said the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to remain on high alert.

The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigilance. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account. (ANI)

