Hyderabad, July 8: Police on Tuesday conducted searches at premises of the Hyderabad City Civil Court following an emailed bomb threat. According to a police official, "The city civil court received a bomb threat mail today in the early morning hours at 3:15 am. The officials saw it at 11 am and informed us. The bomb squad and other officials are conducting a thorough search of the court premises. So far, nothing has been found. We will provide further details later."

On Sunday, Raja Bhoj International Airport, located in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, received a bomb threat through an email, which turned out to be a hoax call, a police official said. In a similar incident, a bomb threat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 in the early morning of June 26 prompted a swift emergency response, but was later confirmed to be a hoax, officials said. A crew member had discovered a paper with a bomb threat on a flight at Delhi's Terminal 3 at 4:42 AM. After a search, the Delhi Fire Service declared it a hoax. Hoax Bomb Threat at Madhya Pradesh Airport: Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj International Airport Receives Threatening Mail, Probe Launched.

Hyderabad Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat

Bomb threat in Old City, Hyderabad Incident happened in City Civil Courts, Hyderabad, All the Advocates & officers are vacated from premises by police.#HyderabadNews pic.twitter.com/zN9mRHuwRx — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) July 8, 2025

Earlier on April 22, the Gauhati High Court in Assam's capital city received a bomb threat via email, officials said, adding that it turned out to be a hoax. A senior police official of the Guwahati city police had told ANI that the threat was received via email from an anonymous account. On April 10, a bomb threat was received at two prominent landmarks in the national capital -- the Red Fort and Jama Masjid. According to the Delhi police, Bomb Detection Teams (BDTs) and CISF swiftly carried out thorough checks at both sites. However, no suspicious objects were found, and the call was later declared a hoax by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). Bengaluru: Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Security Checks at Kempegowda International Airport.

Earlier, on February 7, several schools in Delhi and Noida received bomb threats. Delhi Police cracked down on hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital, arresting a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails. After the Police cracked down on the case of a series of hoax bomb threats sent to Delhi schools, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is the work of depraved minds to destabilise social harmony and the progress of the nation. "It is (the work of) depraved minds to do this kind of efforts (attempts) to destabilise social harmony and the progress of the nation...We have to be careful of such divisive forces, both in India and internationally and we need to fight them tooth and nail..," Goyal told reporters.

