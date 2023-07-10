Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): In a concerted action, Officers of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 1.93 kgs. of smuggled gold and 62,400 smuggled cigarette sticks, said the official press release by the Office of Customs department.

Based on passenger profiling and surveillance, Hyderabad Customs seized 1.93 kgs. of smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.17 crores in two different cases, and 62,400 smuggled cigarette sticks in the other two cases on July 9, 2023.

The first case involved the seizure of 1,399 grams of smuggled gold in bar form, valued at Rs 84.8 lakhs. The contraband was discovered in the possession of a passenger who had arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai.

On further investigation, it was found that the gold was planned to be taken out through an Airport staff member and the same was foiled by Customs in a swift interception. Both of them were placed under arrest.

In the second case, 527 grams of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 31.8 lakhs was recovered from a passenger who had arrived at Hyderabad from Jeddah. The gold was concealed in the rectum of the person in the form of two capsules.

Further, 62,400 smuggled cigarette sticks were seized from 2 passengers who arrived from Bangkok and Dubai.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress. (ANI)

