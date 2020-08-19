Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized 52.5 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth Rs 6 crore, which were buried underground in a compound in the outskirts of Hyderabad city.

A total of 45 kg of Ephedrine, a controlled substance, and 7.5 kg Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance, was seized. The value of the seized Narcotic drugs is around Rs 6 crore (approx.) in the grey market.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and popular among the urban college-going crowd. It is colloquially known as bath salt, drone, M-CAT, Meow Meow etc. and is known for its effects similar to that of MDMA, amphetamines, and cocaine.

Meanwhile, Ephedrine is a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine. Further investigation is in process. (ANI)

