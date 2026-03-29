Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday participated in the 'Yuva Bharat Run' held in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, the former Vice President said, "It gave me immense pleasure to participate in the inauguration of the 'Yuva Bharat Run' held on Sunday morning at People's Plaza in Hyderabad, and to address the enthusiastic youth gathered there.Drawing inspiration from the 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' initiatives, the youth must place a special focus on their health. Health is indeed true wealth."

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"Exercise and Yoga should be made an integral part of one's daily lifestyle. One must stay away from junk food and incorporate traditional millets into their diet. Furthermore, the youth must steer clear of social evils and addictions such as narcotics. A healthy society constitutes the true wealth of a nation!" he added.

Meanwhile, the 65th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation in more than 5000 locations, uniting the country's seas and mountains, deserts and forests with one single movement.

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More than 300 Fit India Champions and Ambassadors, and special dignitaries led the cycling event in locations that spread from Kokrajhar in Odisha to Badal in Punjab and Allepey down South. In Patna, the young and dynamic sports minister of Bihar, Shreyashi Singh, attended the Sundays on Cycle and led by example, according to a press release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)