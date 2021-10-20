Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI): To cater to the rising demand in passenger traffic and augment the passenger handling capacity beyond 34 million people, Hyderabad International Airport embarked on a major expansion.

In addition to a revamped terminal, the expansion project involves the augmentation of both Terminal and Airside areas. Post expansion, the airside infrastructure will be able to accommodate 93 code C aircraft stands (Comprising of 44 Contact and 49 Remote Stands).

Also Read | Nattaa: The Politically-Neutral Network Putting 'Social Back Into Social Media'.

According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport, Western Apron catering to International operations will be expanded by ~57,500 sqm and can accommodate additional 17 contact stands to enhance the passenger experience, the expansion works will add additional aircraft stands as follows. Eastern Apron catering to Domestic Operations will be expanded by ~25,500 sqm and can accommodate additional 17 contact stands and four remote stands. The new remote apron on the far eastern side ~126,200 sqm that can accommodate additional 42 remote stands has already been put into operations.

To ensure safe operations and seamless baggage and passenger movement, a new tunnel is being built to minimize the time loss during the crisscross movement of Ground Service Equipment (GSE) vehicles and aircrafts.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Monetary Penalty on Paytm Payments Bank Limited, Western Union for Deficiencies in Regulatory Compliance.

Further, four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RET) have been added to enhance runway capacity and improve operational efficiency. These RETs are designed to allow aircrafts to taxi off the runaway at relatively shorter distances and hence reduce runway occupancy time, thereby increasing runway capacity.

A new parallel taxiway has been built for effective operation during secondary runway utilization.

Technology solutions like Category II Airfield Ground Lighting system with LEDs, Advanced Airfield Lighting Control, and monitoring system (ALCMS) and Individual Lamp Control and Monitoring Systems (ILCMS) have been implemented that ensures the quick turnaround of aircraft with reduced "ON" duration of Aircraft engine. This mechanism reduces the carbon footprint making Hyderabad International Airport an environment-friendly airport, said the statement of GMR Hyderabad International Airport. To ensure safe water drainage, a 16 lakhs square meter paved area in the airside has been built which helps with a huge run-off of stormwater during monsoon. The stormwater drainage system is designed in such a way that, all the stormwater from the airfield is collected and stored in a reservoir of capacity 450 MLD.

This water is treated and reused for domestic and irrigation purposes. This initiative has helped in conserving water and reduced the dependency on the water supply from Metropolitan Water Board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)