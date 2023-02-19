Hyderabad, February 19: A massive fire broke out on Sunday in a tent house's godown due to a short circuit in Raja Narasimha colony under Dabeerpura police station limits, the police said. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information about the incident. Bihar: Mob Sets Fire to Few Buildings Over Parking Dispute in Jethuli Village; One Dead, Several Injured (Watch Video).

However, no casualties have been reported so far. According to the police, the fire was doused off in the initial stages. "A fire accident took place in a tent house godown in Raja Narasimha colony under Dabeerpura police limits. The fire accident happened due to a short circuit. The owner of the godown called the police as soon he saw the fire and we immediately reached the spot. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Debeerpura Inspector Koteshwar Rao said. Solapur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Rubber Factory in Akkalkot Road MIDC Area, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Video).

He further said, "There are no casualties, but the loss of property is expected around 2 to 2.5 lakhs."

