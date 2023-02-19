In a shocking incident, at least one died, and several people were injured after an angry mob set fire to a few buildings over a parking dispute in Jethuli village of Patna in Bihar on Sunday. According to the media reports, the main accused has been arrested. "Situation is under control. Search underway for other accused," said Patna SSP. Bihar: Angry Mob, Protesting Over Murder, Sets Village Head’s Poultry Farm and Residence on Fire in Chapra (See Pics).

Mob Sets Fire to Few Buildings:

#WATCH | Mob sets fire to a few buildings after a violent clash between two groups over a parking dispute in Jethuli village,Patna dist One dead, three injured in the incident. Main accused arrested. Situation under control. Search underway for other accused: SSP Patna#Biharpic.twitter.com/5uZxyj0O9K — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

