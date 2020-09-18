Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): A part of road number 10 at Jubilee Hills caved in following heavy rains in Hyderabad on Friday.

As per the K Murthy, Inspector of Police, Jubilee Hills Traffic Police, the hole measured five metres.

"At around 11 am today, one Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) vehicle carrying mud drove over road number 10, under the Jubilee Hills police station limits after which the road caved in. A constable on duty at the road noticed it and immediately informed GHMC officials," Murthy told ANI over the phone.

"GHMC officials have started the repair work for the five-metre deep hole," he added.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana and North Interior Karnataka on Thursday. (ANI)

