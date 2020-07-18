Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police arrested seven persons accused of illegally procuring and selling of COVID-19 antiviral drugs Covifor (Remdesivir) and Cipremi Injections, on Saturday.

On Friday, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force conducted a raid in the limits of the Asif Nagar Police Station and apprehended the seven accused who were procuring generic versions of Remdesivir and Cipremi injections used for antiviral medicine for COVID-19 patients, and selling the same on higher rates.

The police also seized nine Covifor of Hetero and one Cipremi injection of Cipla from their possession. The accused persons, along with seized material, were handed over to the SHO of the Asif Nagar Police Station for further action.

"It has been clearly mentioned on the box that the medicine is supposed to be meant for institutional/Hospital sale only. The Remdesivir drug comes with a consent form that has to be filled and signed by the patient/attendants and concerned doctor at the time of administration of drug," read a press release by Hyderabad Police.

"A copy of consent form has to be handed over to patient or attendants. It is the duty of the institution to ensure availability of consent form all the time especially during inspection by CDSCO/DCGI," the release added. (ANI)

