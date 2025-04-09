Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Hyderabad Police have registered a case against BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly violating the police's orders regarding the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession. The MLA was also booked for allegedly threatening police officers during the procession that was carried out on April 6 in the city.

The police said the FIRs were registered at Mangalhat Police Station.

Raja Singh had criticised Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand's order restricting the use of sound systems during the procession.

"However, this year, I am being pressured by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, through ACP and DCPs, citing Supreme Court rulings on sound pollution to restrict the use of sound systems during the yatra," the MLA had said before taking out the procession.

"If so, why is noise pollution heard five times a day, 12 months a year across the city without any restrictions?"

Raja Singh had alleged that restrictions were being imposed on Hindu festivals and atrocities were being committed against Hindus in states governed by the Congress party, including Karnataka and Telangana.

Singh had written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requesting the unhindered conduct of the April 6 Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra.

The Hyderabad Police, however, instructed the Ram Navami organizers to avoid using high-decibel sound equipment, including DJs, sound mixers, mobile microphones, and loudspeakers, during the procession

The yatra was taken out from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet to HVS Public School in Sultan Bazar, within Singh's Goshamahal Constituency.

Earlier, Raja Singh applauded the decision by the High Court to uphold a death sentence for the five convicts in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blast case. He further thanked the police for conducting a good investigation and succeeding in getting a death sentence to the terrorists.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MLA said, "The High Court has upheld the death sentence. This is a very good decision. For this, I thank the police that despite political pressure, they conducted a good investigation, collected all the evidence and succeeded in getting the death sentence for all those terrorists..."

Giving details about the incident, Singh said that the incident occurred on February 21, 2013, in which 150 innocent people were injured and 18 people were killed.

"On 21 February 2013, a tiffin bomb blast took place in Dilsukhnagar in which more than 150 innocent people were injured and 18 innocent people were killed," he stated

On April 8, the Telangana High Court confirmed the death penalty of the people awarded by the NIA special court and dismissed their criminal appeal petition. (ANI)

