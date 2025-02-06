Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI): Hyderabad Police arrested two individuals on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a fake education certificate racket, which was being operated to provide forged academic documents to job seekers and students.

The arrests were made by the Dabeerpura Police and the South East Zone Task Force at Diamond Hotel, New Road Chanchalguda.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Qadeer (47), a private teacher residing in Shalibanda, and Mohd Shakeel (37), an unemployed resident of Dabeerpura. Another key suspect, Sanjay Sharma alias Sahil Sharma from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is still absconding.

According to police officials, the arrests were made based on credible intelligence. Sub-Inspector G. Naganna and his team intercepted the accused while they were travelling on a two-wheeler towards Yakutpura.

Investigations revealed that the duo had been supplying fake educational certificates to individuals who lacked formal qualifications, charging them large sums by promising employment opportunities both in India and abroad.

Authorities have seized a total of 91 counterfeit certificates, additionally, the police recovered two mobile phones, Rs 1,080 in cash, and a motorcycle used in the crime.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had ties with Sanjay Sharma, who was responsible for fabricating the fake certificates.

The arrested individuals would collect details and payments from clients and forward them to Sharma via WhatsApp. Sharma would then create the forged documents and courier them to Abdul Qadeer, who would hand them over to the buyers.

The police have launched efforts to track down the absconding accused and are further probing the extent of the racket. Authorities have urged job seekers and students to be cautious and verify their credentials through official channels. (ANI)

