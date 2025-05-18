Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Minister and State BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy accompanied by Telangana Minister Poonam Prabhakar on Sunday visited Gulzar House in Charminar in the old city of Hyderabad where a massive fire broke out earlier in the day.

According to fire department sources, 17 people died in the blaze that broke out around 6 am.

AIMIM leader Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was also present at the spot when the leaders visited.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the fire mishap, as per a statement by the Telangana Chief Minister's office.

CM Reddy instructed top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident. He issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment.

The CM spoke to Minister Ponnam Prabhakar about the fire incident on the phone and ordered to intensify rescue operations . He also inquired about the steps being taken for rescue and relief operations by the Police and Fire Service wings.

CM Reddy expressed condolences to the victim families on the phone and assured them of all assistance from the government. Director General of Disaster Management and Fire services Nagi Reddy has been asked to closely monitor relief operations, a statement read.

Minister Prabhakar stated that the fire department had arrived immediately upon receiving information of the blaze.

"The fire broke out around 6 am, and by 6:16 am, the fire department of the Telangana government was present at the spot. They tried to save everyone. But the fire had spread massively... The majority of the people inside the building have died. The Chief Minister has spoken to the family (who were living in the building that caught fire). The state government will fully support the family," Prabhakar said, speaking to media persons.

He further stated that a thorough review will be conducted to ensure fire safety in future.

"We will conduct a thorough review to ensure fire safety and avoid any such incidents in the future. The public also has to support the fire department in this," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives.

The PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, to the kin of the deceased as per the Prime Minister's Office.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.

An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." (ANI)

