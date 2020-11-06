Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 (ANI): There has been an increase in the number of water-borne diseases in Hyderabad due to the recent floods, said Dr. Shankar, Superintendent, Fever Hospital.

"Currently, since the last 10 to 15 days coronavirus cases have come down dramatically in Fever Hospital and the number of outpatients has increased due to other seasonal diseases. Per day 400-600 outpatients are reported," Dr. Shankar said.

"Recently flood hit the city, hence that has contributed to an increase in seasonal diseases, especially water-borne diseases like diarrhea, typhoid and other diseases like malaria, chicken guinea, these cases have increased," Dr. Shankar added.

He further asserted that young people are affected more as compared to the elderly or senior citizens.

"Presently the situation in fever hospital is under control," Dr. Shankar said. (ANI)

