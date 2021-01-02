Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): A woman has appealed to the Central government for repatriation of her sister who is currently stuck in Oman and is allegedly being tortured there for refusing the marriage proposal to an old physically-handicapped Omani National.

While talking to ANI, Syeda Rafeeqa Banu who is the elder sister of Kauser Banu (stuck in Oman) alleged that one Fatima asked Kouser Banu to marry an old physically handicapped Omani national.

"My younger sister Kauser Banu is a resident of Chanchalguda, Hyderabad, Telangana. She has an Indian passport. She was working as a beautician in a beauty parlour in Hyderabad. One day she came in contact with one lady by the name of Fatima who runs a chain of beauty parlours in Oman. Fatima is originally from the Golconda area in Hyderabad and after marriage with Omani National has settled in Oman," Syeda Rafeeqa Banu said.

"Fatima offered Kauser Banu the job of a beautician in her beauty parlour with a salary of Rs 50,000 in Muscat, Oman. As promised Kouser Banu went to Muscat, Oman on December 8, 2020. After she reached Oman, Fatima offered her to marry an old physically handicapped Omani National and when my sister refused the marriage proposal, Fatima started torturing her," she added.

Syeda Rafeeqa Banu requested the Government of India to "kindly rescue my sister Kauser Banu from Oman and send her back to Hyderabad as soon as possible." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)