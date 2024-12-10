Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Actor Vidya Balan said on Tuesday that she is appalled when people claim that it's not easy to fund an idea led by a woman.

Balan was speaking at a session titled ‘Entrepreneurship Through the Lens of Storytellers' at the TiE Global Summit 2024, being held in Bengaluru.

"Women run your houses. Whatever budget you give them, they're running your house, and they're running it in the best possible way—not just financially, but emotionally and in every way. They're keeping families together. What is a company in comparison?" said Balan.

She also suggested that until there is a level playing field for women, there should be some form of support for them.

"Maybe, every company that funds should fund some women entrepreneurs. I hope at some point we won't need that kind of reservation. I think, as families, we also need to stand by our women," the actor said.

Balan also mentioned that she believes no success is too big and no failure is too big.

"You have to keep forging ahead and know that tomorrow is another day. When I have had a big success and I move on to the next film, I am still nervous," added Balan.

Her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who was also part of the panel, said that the feeling of anticipation and nervousness is what actually keeps people going.

"And there's nothing that can replace that feeling of when it all comes together and the world loves the thing that you've put out there as much as you love it," said Kapur.

The session, moderated by Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore and Chair of TiE Global Summit 2024, further explored the resilience required to overcome setbacks and the power of persistence.

