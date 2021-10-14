Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Hitting back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for accusing him of having got Hindu activists killed during his regime, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he can file a defamation case against the CM, but was just advising him to correct himself.

Dubbing the BJP as a "communal party", the former Chief Minister also accused Bommai of having joined the BJP just for power and supporting anti-constitutional activities.

"Mr Basavaraj Bommai, like an ignorant, you have alleged that I got Hindus killed. Being the Chief Minister of Karnataka, you should have thought through before making such loose comments. I can file a defamation case for this but I will just advise you to correct yourself," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In another tweet, he said "Mr Bommai, you have said that you need not learn administration or policing from me. Thank you. Had you learnt anything from your father Shri S R Bommai (former CM and Janata Parivar veteran) or me, you would not have joined a communal party just for power and support anti-constitutional activities."

Siddaramaiah was responding to Bommai's tweets yesterday, criticising him and his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Targeting Siddaramaiah, Bommai had said, "While you were the CM, you became the icon of anti Hindus by getting killed Hindu activists as Tippu Sultan did in his regime. I need not learn administration or policing from you, we have an able police force to tackle the law and order which was sitting Ducks under ur government."

The twitter war between the two leaders had erupted late on Wednesday, after Siddaramaiah had hit out at Bommai for his statement in Mangaluru that moral policing is "action and reaction" caused by "hurt sentiments".

"Mr Bommai, you have accepted your incapability to maintain law and order by justifying moral policing by few anti-social elements. Please resign and save Karnataka!!" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In today's series of tweets, Siddaramaiah told Bommai he may be emotionally bankrupt like anti-social elements and may continue to light communal fires for political gains," but true Hindus are intelligent enough to see through your act of treason..."

