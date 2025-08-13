By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI): In a spirited display of unity and patriotism, Inspector General of Chandigarh, Pushpendra Kumar, on Wednesday administered the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drug-Free India) pledge to all participants and attendees during the full-dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The event was held with ceremonial grandeur, setting the stage for the upcoming August 15 celebrations.

The parade featured a rich array of performances and disciplined marches. Specially-abled students delivered an inspiring act, winning the applause of spectators. A yoga-themed presentation by a local yoga school highlighted the importance of health and mindfulness while students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, presented a dramatic act dedicated to 'Operation Sindoor', paying tribute to the valour of India's armed forces.

Contingents from the NCC, CRPF, Punjab Police, Haryana Police, Chandigarh Police, NSS, and multiple school bands participated, marching in synchronised precision. The cultural segment of the rehearsal showcased the diversity of India, with performances representing various states, traditional art forms, and folk dances.

The full-dress rehearsal not only ensured readiness for the grand celebration but also sent a strong social message against drug abuse, reaffirming the city's commitment to a healthy, united, and progressive nation.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been mandated to reduce drug demand. It coordinates and oversees all aspects of drug abuse prevention, including assessment of the extent of the problem, preventive action, treatment and rehabilitation of addicts, dissemination of information, and public awareness and is mandated to run de-addiction centres.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is operational with the involvement of more than 500 voluntary organisations across the country, which are assisted financially under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched on August 15, 2020. (ANI)

