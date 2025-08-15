New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ambitious "Sudarshan Chakra Mission," aimed at bolstering India's national security over the next decade.

Emphasizing self-reliance, PM Modi stated that by 2035, the nation seeks to expand, strengthen, and modernize its security framework, drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra...The nation will be launching the Sudarshan Chakra Mission." The entire modern system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India, harnessing the talent of our youth. This powerful system will not only counter terrorist attacks but also strike back at the terrorists," he said.

"India aims to develop its own Iron Dome-like defence system, named Mission Sudarshan Chakra, designed to safeguard critical sites, including civilian areas," he added.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: PM Narendra Modi Announces Employment Initiative in Independence Day 2025 Speech, Youth To Get INR 15,000 for Securing First Job in Private Sector.

The Sudarshan Chakra Mission underscores India's commitment to indigenous innovation and robust defense capabilities.

Meanwhile earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

For the first time, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India on the evening of Independence Day celebrations to promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)