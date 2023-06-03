Lucknow, June 3: Expressing his condolences for bereaved families, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday wished for a speedy recovery of over 900 people injured in the train accident that occurred in Odisha's Balasore.

He said, "You may have seen that the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express, and a goods train met with an accident in Balasore, Odisha. Several passengers lost their lives in this horrific accident, and around 900 people were injured. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh and the government, I express my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. I also wish for a speedy recovery for those who were seriously injured in this accident." Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Crash Site in Balasore; To Meet Survivors in Hospital (See Pics and Video).

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief

On Friday evening, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express hit the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express followed by a collision with a goods train and leaving at least 288 people dead and over 900 injured. Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units are engaged in rescue operations. Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 288 After Major Mishap in Balasore Involving Three Trains.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)