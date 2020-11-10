Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 10 (ANI): Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who was questioned by Customs in Kochi on Monday in connection with the distribution of Quran and his alleged link with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh said that investigation agencies would never be able to produce any evidence as he has committed nothing wrong.

Taking to social media, Jaleel who was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) before Customs said that probe agencies shouldn't 'waste time tightening the noose'

"Even if a thousand agencies search for tens of thousands of years, they will not be able to bring any evidence against me in the gold smuggling, any financial fraud, corruption or acquiring illegal property, or bribery of ten paise," he said.

Further quoting "Satyameva Jayate," he said the assurance is the ever-present strength of an ordinary public figure.

"If anyone tries to tighten the noose around my neck, nothing else will happen except that those who are trying to will twist or break the rope. It is not arrogance or challenge, it is courage from the conviction that I have not done anything wrong," said Jaleel. (ANI)

