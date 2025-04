Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday defended his recent order of transferring 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officials, saying he knows his limits and would never cross them.

Sinha made the remarks at an event in Delhi on a day Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a legislature party meeting here of his National Conference and its allies, including the Congress.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Thailand Counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visit Wat Pho, Pay Homage to Reclining Buddha (See Pics).

The meeting passed two resolutions, one of which called for all to respect people's mandate, in an apparent disapproval of the Raj Bhavan issuing the transfer and posting orders.

In a short video clip recorded at his Delhi event, the Lt Governor is heard saying, "I would like to make it clear that the J&K Reorganisation Act was passed by the Parliament in 2019. And I am saying with great responsibility that I have not done anything outside this Act.

Also Read | Lakhimpur: ‘Blue Drum’ Fear Rises as Wife Allegedly Threatens to Kill Husband, Dump Body; Man Seeks Police Protection.

"I am well within my domain and I will never do anything outside of that. I know my limits and I will never cross those limits," he says in the clip, which has been widely circulated on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)