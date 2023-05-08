Jaipur, May 8: Two civilians were killed after an Indian Air Force MiG-21 crashed on top of their house in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Monday morning, police said. The pilot of the aircraft, however, ejected safely with minor injuries, the IAF said adding a military helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue operations. IAF Plane Crash in Rajasthan: Indian Air Force MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Hamumangarh, Pilot Safe; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Hanumangarh, Sudheer Chaudhary, the mishap took place in Bahlolnagar. The police official said that the civilians-two women were killed and one man sustained injuries as the MiG crashed on top of their house.

The crashed aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh for a routine training sortie.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. The MiG-21 fleet is on its last leg and all the remaining three aircraft from the fleet are planned to be poached out by 2025. IAF MiG-21 Aircraft Crash Video: Indian Air Force's Fighter Plane Crashes Near Suratgarh in Rajasthan; Two Women Killed, Pilot Ejected Safely.

Earlier in January, one pilot lost his life after two IAF fighter jets - a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 - crashed during a training exercise. While one aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the other crashed and landed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

